Luke Offord still sidelined as Crewe prepare to face Ipswich

Luke Offord is set to be ruled out of Crewe’s Sky Bet League One clash against Ipswich.

The defender suffered a hamstring injury earlier this month and missed last weekend’s draw against AFC Wimbledon and the midweek defeat to Gillingham.

Blackburn target Harry Pickering is also a doubt with a back problem.

Mikael Mandron has missed the past two matches through injury and the French forward may be absent again.

Kayden Jackson will be suspended for Ipswich.

The forward is starting the first of a three-match ban after he was dismissed in the Tractor Boys’ 1-0 defeat against Sunderland on Tuesday.

James Norwood and Aristote Nsiala could both be available after missing recent matches with hamstring injuries.

But Oli Hawkins (knee) and Keanan Bennetts (groin) are set to be absent.