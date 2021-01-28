Conor Washington a doubt as Charlton host Portsmouth

Charlton manager Lee Bowyer is sweating over the fitness of Conor Washington ahead of his side’s Sky Bet League One clash against Portsmouth.

Washington was sent for a scan after he was unable to continue in Charlton’s 1-0 win over MK Dons on Tuesday.

Dutch defender Ian Maatsen is set to be available after he was rested for the midweek trip to Milton Keynes.

Akin Famewo is closing in on a return but the visit of Pompey is likely to come too soon for the on-loan Norwich defender.

Jack Whatmough is set to miss Portsmouth’s trip to The Valley.

The defender was sent off in the first half of his side’s 1-0 defeat against Lincoln on Tuesday.

Alex Bass (calf), Paul Downing and Ben Close (both hamstring) will also be unavailable.

Exeter City goalkeeper Lewis Ward could be on the bench as he closes in on a season-long loan switch to Fratton Park.