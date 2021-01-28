Shrewsbury still without boss Steve Cotterill for visit of Peterborough

Manager Steve Cotterill is still absent due to coronavirus as Shrewsbury host Peterborough in Sky Bet League One on Saturday.

Cotterill has remained in hospital this week, leaving assistant boss Aaron Wilbraham in temporary charge.

Defender Nathanael Ogbeta, who joined the club from Manchester City this week, could make his debut.

Shilow Tracey is no longer available having returned to parent club Tottenham and since been loaned out to Cambridge.

Peterborough are set to welcome back winger Joe Ward.

The 25-year-old has missed the last three games with a thigh injury.

The game comes too soon for defender Ronnie Edwards, although he continues to build up his fitness in training after a spell out with Covid-19.

Edwards is being lined up for a possible return in next week’s Papa John’s Trophy tie at Tranmere.