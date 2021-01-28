Luke McGee set to return from injury as Forest Green take on Cheltenham

Forest Green boss Mark Cooper is hopeful goalkeeper Luke McGee will be available for their clash with neighbours Cheltenham.

McGee missed last weekend’s victory over Leyton Orient with a minor thigh problem, with Lewis Thomas taking his place.

Charlton loanee Josh Davison made his debut off the bench in the 1-0 win, which ended Rovers’ four-match winless run.

Cooper made five changes, bringing in the likes of Elliott Whitehouse, Scott Wagstaff and Jamille Matt, while Kane Wilson returned from injury as a substitute.

Cheltenham do not have any new injury concerns.

Chris Hussey, Liam Sercombe and Ellis Chapman all missed Tuesday’s victory over Oldham and are not expected to be involved.

Hussey took a kick to the foot against Mansfield earlier this month, Chapman has a minor thigh problem while Sercombe has been sidelined for a month with a knee issue but is closing in on a return.

Tuesday’s 2-0 victory over Oldham ended a 10-match winless run for Michael Duff’s side.