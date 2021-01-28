New signings could make debuts as Carlisle return to action

Carlisle are set to return to action for the first time in almost a month as they host Exeter in Sky Bet League Two on Saturday.

The promotion-chasing Cumbrians now have up to four games in hand on their rivals after a raft of postponements in recent weeks caused by a Covid-19 outbreak at the club and the weather.

New signings Morgan Feeney, Offrande Zanzala and Cedwyn Scott could make their debuts and Ethan Walker is available after his loan from Preston was renewed.

Right-back George Tanner (shoulder) is nearing a return but midfielder Danny Devine could be out for at least another month after knee surgery.

Exeter are still likely to be without midfielder Joel Randall, who has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury.

Next Tuesday’s trip to Stevenage or the home clash with Bradford on February 6 are more likely comeback dates for the 21-year-old.

Winger Randell Williams is nearing a return after a stress fracture and captain Jake Taylor will hope to start after appearing as a substitute in midweek following a hamstring injury.

New defender Sam Stubbs (knee) is still out.