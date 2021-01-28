Yakou Meite and Andy Yiadom could make Reading returns against Bournemouth

Reading could welcome back Yakou Meite and Andy Yiadom as they host Bournemouth in the Sky Bet Championship on Friday.

The pair have both had lengthy spells on the sidelines with knee injuries.

Manager Veljko Paunovic will also check on Michael Olise, who was fit enough to be on the bench at Preston last week but not risked due to a shoulder problem.

Felipe Araruna, Liam Moore and George Puscas are still out but nearing returns to action.

Midfielder Junior Stanislas could be in contention for the Cherries after recovering from an ankle injury sooner than expected.

Defender Chris Mepham could also return after missing the FA Cup victory over Crawley in midweek.

Midfielder Dan Gosling is unlikely to be involved because of illness.

Jack Wilshere could make his first league start since rejoining the club earlier this month.