Midfielder Duane Holmes set to make his second Huddersfield debut against Stoke

Duane Holmes could make his second Huddersfield debut on Saturday when Stoke visit the John Smith’s Stadium.

The midfielder, a Terriers academy graduate, rejoined the club from Derby earlier this week.

Danny Ward is set to miss out again after being absent from Tuesday’s 2-1 loss to Bristol City due to a calf problem.

Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Christopher Schindler and Richard Stearman remain unavailable as they continue their recoveries from injury, along with long-term absentee Tommy Elphick (knee), who is set to start some training with the group next week.

Ryan Shawcross and Lee Gregory could return to action for Stoke.

Defender Shawcross has been back in training following a period of self-isolation.

Striker Gregory has been working his way to fitness after sustaining a groin problem in November.

New signing Alfie Doughty (hamstring) is sidelined, along with Morgan Fox and Tyrese Campbell.