Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes confirms Birmingham interest in Sam Cosgrove

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is bracing himself for losing Sam Cosgrove to Birmingham.

McInnes confirmed the two clubs are in discussions about the 24-year-old striker, who has scored 47 goals in 103 games for the Dons since signing from Carlisle in January 2018.

Reports claim the Blues have put in a £2million bid for the attacker, and ahead of the trip to Livingston on Saturday the Pittodrie manager said: “Discussions are ongoing.

“There could be an opportunity for Sam to move, whether that is done today or over the weekend, discussions are ongoing.

“I am always reluctant to say too much until everything is concluded. It is still a good bit away from being concluded but there is discussions between both clubs.

“It is not my gut feeling, it is what the board’s gut feeling is. If the money is right it will happen.

“The indications are there could be a deal to be done but, like I said, discussions moved on quite quickly last night and we will see where we pick up on that today.

“He is training this morning and will prepare for the game unless something changes.

“The likelihood is that it probably will happen, but until that happens I won’t say too much more on Sam.”

McInnes is concerned that in the event of the deal going through he has only a couple of days to find a replacement.

He said: “It is part of the process here. We know there is a fine balancing act, certainly in the current climate. Significant offers for your players have to be looked at.

“We lost Scott McKenna for a club record fee (reported £3million to Nottingham Forest) at the start of the season and we know how key a player he was for us and the country.

“And likewise, if the money is right on this deal or for any of our players, it is something that we have to look at.

“If Sam was to go, for us to pay 30 grand to Carlisle for him, and if there is a potential to bring in million of pounds for him, that’s got to be seen as a good deal.

“The problem it does leave is that with only two or three days of the window to go, that is the stress we are under to try and bring in someone to help the club achieve their objectives this season.”

Dons attacker Scott Wright has signed a pre-contract with Rangers and will join the Ibrox club in the summer.

McInnes insists it will take a considerable offer for the 23-year-old to move before the January transfer window closes.

He said: “What needs to be said is it has to be a significant offer for any of our players and I include Scott in that.

“He is a key player for us, we don’t want to lose key players. We are going into the business end of the season and it has to be good business for Aberdeen.

“I have spoken often enough about this and I want to be clear as I can be. You can’t be coming through the door with a low-ball offer, think we are going to have our tummies tickled and let them have him.

“It has to be a significant offer and he will stay until the end of the season unless that’s the case.”