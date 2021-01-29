Stuart Findlay adds to the injury problems for Kilmarnock boss Alex Dyer

Kilmarnock’s injury troubles continue to frustrate boss Alex Dyer, with Stuart Findlay the latest addition to their casualty list.

The Scotland defender will miss Saturday’s Rugby Park clash with St Johnstone after injuring his ankle against Livingston in midweek.

But there was no sign of Youssouf Mulumbu or Greg Kiltie at the Tony Macaroni Arena and they could be absent again for the visit of Saints, while Kirk Broadfoot (knee), Calum Waters (hernia) and Gary Dicker (toe) also remain out.

Callum Davidson’s Betfred Cup finalists are again fully fit ahead of the trip to Ayrshire.

Saints are unbeaten in their last six games.

And the Perth boss will hope that run continues as they gear up for next month’s Hampden clash with Livingston.