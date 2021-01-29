Port Vale’s Devante Taylor facing fitness test ahead of Southend clash

Port Vale will check on Devante Rodney ahead of the visit of Southend.

The seven-goal forward has missed the last two matches with a stomach injury and remains a doubt.

Tom Pope is still recovering from a broken arm but James Gibbons is fit after a hamstring injury.

Caretaker manager Danny Pugh returns to the dug-out after a period of self-isolation.

Nathan Ferguson will go straight into the Southend squad.

The 25-year-old midfielder has completed his switch to the Shrimpers from Crawley on an 18-month deal.

Timothee Dieng returns after a one-match ban following his red card against Mansfield.

Veteran midfielder Alan McCormack is set to miss out with a calf injury.