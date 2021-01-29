Saturday, January 30th 2021 Show Links
Port Vale’s Devante Taylor facing fitness test ahead of Southend clash

by Press Association
January 29 2021, 11.59am
Devante Rodney is an injury doubt (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Port Vale will check on Devante Rodney ahead of the visit of Southend.

The seven-goal forward has missed the last two matches with a stomach injury and remains a doubt.

Tom Pope is still recovering from a broken arm but James Gibbons is fit after a hamstring injury.

Caretaker manager Danny Pugh returns to the dug-out after a period of self-isolation.

Nathan Ferguson will go straight into the Southend squad.

The 25-year-old midfielder has completed his switch to the Shrimpers from Crawley on an 18-month deal.

Timothee Dieng returns after a one-match ban following his red card against Mansfield.

Veteran midfielder Alan McCormack is set to miss out with a calf injury.

