Mick McCarthy could consider changes for first home game as Cardiff boss

Mick McCarthy could consider changes for his first home game as Cardiff manager against former club Millwall.

Captain Sean Morrison came off the bench in Wednesday’s 2-2 draw at Barnsley, McCarthy’s first game in charge, and has built up his fitness after ankle trouble.

Josh Murphy could also get the nod to make his first Championship start since late November, while Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson will be hoping for an instant recall after being omitted at Oakwell.

Joe Bennett missed the Barnsley draw with an Achilles problem and teenager Joel Bagan deputised at left-back.

Draw specialists Millwall are likely to pep up their attack.

The Lions, who have a Championship-high of 12 draws from 25 matches, have drawn a blank in their last two outings and have not scored more than once in a league game since December 15.

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, Matt Smith, Mason Bennett, Tom Bradshaw and Troy Parrott were all on the bench for the 0-0 midweek draw with Watford and offer attacking options to boss Gary Rowett.

Billy Mitchell (hamstring) and Connor Mahoney (quad) have stepped up their fitness after long-term injuries, but the pair are not ready to return to the matchday squad.