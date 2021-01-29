Bryan Mbeumo return provides boost for Brentford in Wycombe clash

Bryan Mbeumo is expected to be fit for Brentford’s home fixture against Wycombe in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday.

The Frenchman missed last weekend’s FA Cup defeat by Leicester with a knock and was then replaced in the 56th minute at Swansea on Wednesday, but he will be available for the visit of the Chairboys.

Bees boss Thomas Frank is without a handful of other players and while Emiliano Marcondes will not feature against basement boys Wycombe, he may return from a back injury to face Bristol City next week.

Captain Pontus Jansson, Christian Norgaard (both ankle), Charlie Goode (illness) and Shandon Baptiste (knee) remain sidelined.

Wycombe are set to play only their second league match of 2021 after a recent coronavirus outbreak forced a number of postponements.

Gareth Ainsworth’s men returned to action on Monday and produced a fine effort to push Tottenham close before suffering a 4-1 loss to exit the FA Cup.

Joe Jacobson was replaced in the first half of that fourth-round tie and is not likely to be fit for the clash in the capital.

Ryan Tafazolli is set to be available though after he missed the fixture with Spurs while Anthony Stewart returned from a knee injury to face Brentford B in a friendly this week.