Ciaron Brown recalled by Cardiff after Livingston loan spell

Livingston defender Ciaron Brown will return to his parent club Cardiff after Saturday’s match with Aberdeen.

The 23-year-old is in his third loan spell with the West Lothian club, who are unbeaten in 12 and who have reached next month’s Betfred Cup final against St Johnstone.

However, Cardiff, under new manager Mick McCarthy, have recalled Brown and Livi boss David Martindale told Livingston’s official website: “I wish Ciaron nothing but the best.

“He has been outstanding for us in all three spells at the club. He is held in high regard with all the coaches and players at the club and will be a big loss for the remainder of the season.

“I’m delighted that he has the opportunity to go down and show the new manager what he is capable of.

“I really hope he can push himself for a starting position with Cardiff City on a weekly basis.

“We feel we are more than adequately covered as we suspected Ciaron’s loan deal may not get extended.

“It’s no surprise that he has been called back and we wish Ciaron nothing but success.”