New keeper signing Kyle Letheren could make Morecambe debut against Tranmere

Morecambe new signing Kyle Letheren could make his debut against Tranmere on Saturday.

The 33-year-old Welsh goalkeeper joined the club on Tuesday, and may be in line to start with emergency loan goalkeeper Jokull Andresson set to return to Reading.

Harry Davis could continue to miss out for Morecambe. The midfielder has not played since January 10, when the club were beaten 4-0 by Chelsea in the FA Cup.

Crystal Palace loanee Nya Kirby may be in line for his first start for Tranmere.

The 20-year-old joined Rovers on loan last week until the end of the season and made his debut off the bench during his side’s 2-1 home win over Bolton. He could be pushing for inclusion in Keith Hill’s starting XI.

Striker Charlie Jolley, who completed his move from Wigan last week, could also be in line for a debut.

Liam Ridehalgh is likely to remain sidelined with a rib injury.