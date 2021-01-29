Dan Barlaser ruled out as Rotherham prepare to host Swansea

Rotherham will be without midfielder Dan Barlaser for the visit of Swansea.

The midfielder is self-isolating but will be back for the midweek game against Derby.

Florian Jozefzoon missed the midweek win at Middlesbrough with an illness but is back available.

Chiedozie Ogbene (knee) has had a setback in his recovery and Joe Mattock (ankle) is a long-term absentee.

Swansea will be without Kyle Naughton.

The defender is serving a one-match ban after being sent off in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Brentford.

Korey Smith remains a doubt as he is struggling with a quad injury.

Ryan Bennett could return following his midweek rest while USA international Jordan Morris will be eyeing a debut after he was an unused substitute against the Bees.