Man City without Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne for Sheffield United game

Manchester City are without record goalscorer Sergio Aguero and playmaker Kevin De Bruyne as they host Sheffield United in the Premier League.

Aguero remains in self-isolation after contracting coronavirus, while De Bruyne is likely to be out for at least another month with a hamstring injury.

Defender Nathan Ake, who has not been involved since Boxing Day, is also still out.

John Egan is available for the Blades as they look to build on their shock win against Manchester United in midweek.

The defender missed the victory at Old Trafford as he served a one-match ban so manager Chris Wilder must decide whether he is restored to the team or if Phil Jagielka, who was outstanding on Wednesday night, keeps his place.

Oli McBurnie (shoulder), Enda Stevens and Ben Osborn have all been absent recently, with Wilder unable to field a full complement of substitutes, and they will be assessed once more.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Walker, Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Laporte, Garcia, Harwood-Bellis, Zinchenko, Mendy, Rodri, Gundogan, Fernandinho, Sterling, Silva, Foden, Mahrez, Torres, Jesus, Delap, Doyle, Nmecha.

Sheffield United provisional squad: Ramsdale, Foderingham, Basham, Ampadu, Jagielka, Egan, Lowe, Norwood, Bryan, Lundstram, Fleck, Bogle, Baldock, Stevens, Sharp, Burke, Brewster, McGoldrick, Lowe, Jagielka, Rodwell, Mousset.