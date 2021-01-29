Southampton defender Ryan Bertrand back from ban for Aston Villa clash

Ryan Bertrand will return from suspension for Southampton’s Premier League clash with Aston Villa.

Oriol Romeu is back after a calf problem and could be ready to start.

Moussa Djenepo has beaten a thigh complaint, while Nathan Redmond is back after recent injury issues too.

Morgan Sanson could make his Aston Villa debut after joining from Marseille this week.

The midfielder’s time with the squad has been limited as he did not feature in Wednesday’s defeat at Burnley after signing on Tuesday but he will travel to St Mary’s.

Kortney Hause is still battling a foot injury and boss Dean Smith is waiting on the results of a scan while Wesley (knee) remains out.

Southampton provisional squad: McCarthy, Valery, Bednarek, Stephens, Bertrand, Walcott, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Adams, Ings, Forster, Redmond, Romeu, Djenepo, Ramsay, N’Lundulu, Ferry, Jankewitz, Watts.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Steer, Heaton, Cash, Guilbert, Konsa, Mings, Engels, Targett, Taylor, Luiz, McGinn, Grealish, Barkley, Sanson, Ramsey, Trezeguet, Elmohamady, Hourihane, Nakamba, El Ghazi, Traore, Watkins, Davis.