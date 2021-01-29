No worries for West Ham boss David Moyes

West Ham have an almost fully-fit squad to face champions Liverpool.

Wing-back Arthur Masuaku is the only injury absentee as he recovers from knee surgery.

Jesse Lingard will have to wait for his debut as his loan switch from Manchester United was not registered in time.

Defender Joel Matip and midfielder Fabinho have been ruled out to give Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp more problems at centre-back.

Matip injured ankle ligaments in Thursday’s win at Tottenham, a match Fabinho – who has been Klopp’s preferred cover in central defence – sat out with a minor muscle problem and neither will play at the weekend.

It means Klopp is likely to field either Nat Phillips or Rhys Williams alongside Jordan Henderson, himself a stop-gap centre-back, in what will be their 12th different partnership in the Premier League this season.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Benrahma, Bowen, Fornals, Antonio, Randolph, Balbuena, Diop, Fredericks, Johnson, Noble, Lanzini, Yarmolenko, Odubeko.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Henderson, Phillips, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Thiago, Jones, Salah, Firmino, Mane, Kelleher, N Williams, R Williams, Tsimikas, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Milner, Shaqiri, Origi, Minamino.