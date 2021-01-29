No new injuries for Livingston ahead of visit of Aberdeen

Livingston have no fresh injury injury concerns ahead of the visit of Aberdeen.

Scott Robinson and Craig Sibbald could return to the starting line-up after being partially rested in midweek.

Long-term absentees Alan Lithgow (hip) and Keaghan Jacobs (foot) remain on the sidelines.

Aberdeen and Birmingham City are in discussions about Dons striker Sam Cosgrove moving to the midlands club.

Tommie Hoban is available after sustaining a head wound against St Johnstone.

Dylan McGeouch is back after recovering from a groin complaint, Ethan Ross has been recalled from a loan spell at Raith Rovers, while Curtis Main (thigh) and Mikey Devlin (ankle) remain out.