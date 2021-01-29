St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin promises to have a go against Celtic

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin says he will select an attack-minded team at Celtic to try to take advantage of the hosts’ defensive “fragilities”.

The Paisley club have not won at Parkhead since 1990 but Goodwin revealed confidence among his squad is high following their 5-1 victory away to Dundee United in midweek.

The Irishman believes Neil Lennon’s side look vulnerable at set-plays and wants his players to try to capitalise on that.

Goodwin said: “In my time as a player and then here as a manager I haven’t enjoyed great success going to Parkhead. But we’re hoping our fortunes will change.

“We’re going with an attacking line-up and will have a go. We’ll see if we can cause Celtic some problems at the back.

“They’ve got their little fragilities at the moment and have been conceding far too many goals. It’s been well-documented the amount of goals Celtic has conceded from set-plays this season. Hopefully that’s an area we can exploit.”

Jake Doyle-Hayes returns to the St Mirren squad having missed the last two games through suspension and injury.

And Goodwin is still hopeful his countryman will sign a contract extension beyond the end of the season.

He added: “We’re glad to have Jake back in the group and he’s desperate to play a part in this game. [The contract situation] has become a bit of a drawn-out process.

“We made an offer eight weeks ago and he’s within his rights to test the market and see what is out there. But I think the player is desperate to stay and it’s now about putting the right deal on the table that is comfortable for both parties.

“We’re not a million miles away and I hope it can get sorted out in the next couple of weeks.”

Goodwin confirmed Sam Foley’s exit from the club was imminent and was hopeful of adding a defender before the window closes.

He added: “We’re working hard on one [deal] in particular. I won’t be demanding two or three but if we can get this one I’ll be delighted with the squad.”

St Mirren have allowed midfielder Nathan Sheron to return to parent club Fleetwood and will be without injured strikers Collin Quaner and Lee Erwin for the trip to Celtic Park.