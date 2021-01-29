Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos charged over Ryan Porteous incident

Alfredo Morelos faces a three-game ban after the Rangers striker was handed a notice of complaint for his alleged stamp on Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous.

But Hibs defender Darren McGregor will face no further action for trampling on Gers midfielder Glen Kamara during Wednesday night’s Leith clash.

Morelos grabbed Wednesday’s winner in Edinburgh to send Steven Gerrard’s champions-elect another step closer to the title – but Hibs boss Jack Ross claimed the Colombian should not have been on the park to score his 11th goal of the season following the incident with Porteous.

The Ibrox hitman – who has been sent-off seven times in his Gers career – landed on Porteous’ left leg as he stumbled over his grounded rival.

Referee Kevin Clancy took no action at the time but now Scottish Football Association disciplinary chiefs have decided further action is required.

Morelos has been charged with breaching disciplinary rule 200, which covers violent conduct.

Rangers have until 3pm on Monday to decide if they wish to appeal against the ban, with a hearing scheduled for the following day.

As this is potentially his second red card offence of the season, having served a two-game suspension last month for a forearm smash on Dundee United defender Mark Connolly, the 24-year-old now faces a three-game punishment.

Unless he successfully challenges the charge, Morelos will miss Wednesday’s Ibrox visit of St Johnstone, plus the trip to Hamilton on Saturday and the February 13 home clash with Kilmarnock.

McGregor, however, will not be called before the disciplinary panel.

He was given a yellow card by Clancy for a “reckless” challenge after throwing Kamara to the ground before standing on his leg. A panel of three former referees reviewed the second-half incident and decided it did not constitute violent conduct.

When quizzed about the Morelos incident after Wednesday’s 1-0 defeat, Ross said: “It’s a red card. You can ask me and I don’t think my opinion is going to be different to every single person who watched it.

“It’s quite an easy one to say it should be a red card but obviously it’s been missed by the match officials.”

Gerrard refused to be drawn on Morelos’ latest run-in with an opponent, saying only: “I haven’t had time to look at any of the incidents from the game.

“I remember a few from both sides – but I’d rather talk about the performance and the level of it.

“It was another fantastic team goal. Alfredo will deserve the credit for finishing it off.”

The SFA is also “aware” of comments made by Hibs fan and author Irvine Welsh during a commentary role for HibsTV during Wednesday’s game where he called for Morelos to be “macheted into little pieces”. Hibs now face an investigation but as the matter does not fall under their fast-track procedures, it is likely to be some time before a decision is made on whether to charge the capital club.

Meanwhile, Hearts boss Robbie Neilson has also been given a notice of complaint after he was sent off during Saturday’s 3-0 Championship defeat by Raith Rovers.

He has been accused of “misconduct” and will appear before Hampden officials on February 18.