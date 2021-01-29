Jimenez’s recovery, Neymar’s nutmeg and BBL catch – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 29.
Football
Marcus Rashford praised Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo for his generosity.
Raul Jimenez continued his recovery from a fractured skull.
Neymar was ending careers in training!
Tammy Abraham also got nutmegged.
Petr Cech got stuck in.
PSG dropped their new fourth kit.
Lionel Messi loved his new attire.
Blink and you will miss him!
Liverpool were in a celebratory mood after their win at Spurs.
Chris Wilder laughed off suggestions Sheffield United’s game against Manchester City would be easier without Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero.
What a year for Tomas Soucek at West Ham!
Wilfried Zaha was ready.
Villa’s new signing settled in.
New boy Ben Pearson braved the cold in Bournemouth.
Charlton had fun in the puddles.
Rugby Union
England were counting down to the Six Nations.
Cricket
What a grab!
Golf
It was chips with everything for Lee Westwood.
Tennis
Tennis is back!
Coco Gauff and Heather Watson were free!
Nick Kyrgios laughed off Giannis Antetokounmpo’s jibe.
