SSE Arena, Wembley to host fights involving Josh Warrington and Josh Kelly

Josh Warrington’s ring return and Josh Kelly’s fight against David Avanesyan for the European welterweight title will be held at the SSE Arena, Wembley.

Warrington has relinquished his IBF featherweight title ahead of his first bout since October 2019 against Mauricio Lara on February 13, the date boxing is set to resume in Britain after officials banned all events this month.

Kelly was set to take on Avanesyan on January 30 but the British Boxing Board of Control’s decision meant the contest will instead occur on February 20, with Matchroom confirming both shows will be held at Wembley.

Can’t wait to be back ❤️ https://t.co/8KTvLtqi39 — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) January 29, 2021

The venue staged several Matchroom functions at the back end of last year, including Anthony Joshua successfully defending his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles with a ninth-round knockout of Kubrat Pulev last month.

That took place in front of 1,000 fans after a relaxing of coronavirus restrictions but a tightening of the rules amid escalating case numbers means the forthcoming two shows are highly likely to happen behind closed doors.