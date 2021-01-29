Alfie Beestin nets Scunthorpe winner as Colchester woes continue

Alfie Beestin scored a superb early winner as Scunthorpe chalked up a third straight victory with a 1-0 triumph at out-of-form Colchester.

Scunthorpe went close in the third minute when Devarn Green ran at the Colchester defence before firing a weak shot straight at keeper Dean Gerken.

But the Iron took a fifth-minute lead through Beestin, who collected Ryan Loft’s assist and ran at the backtracking Us defence before planting a fine shot past the motionless Gerken from more than 20 yards.

Scunthorpe keeper Mark Howard saved Callum Harriott’s long-range effort soon after before Colchester were forced into a double change, with injured duo Ben Stevenson and goalkeeper Dean Gerken replaced by Tom Lapslie and Shamal George, who made his first Us league appearance.

Colchester had a penalty appeal early in the second half when Courtney Senior went down under Manny Onariase’s challenge in the area, while Harriott’s swerving shot was parried by keeper Mark Howard.

But the Us could not muster an equaliser and are now nine without a win since beating the Iron in early December.