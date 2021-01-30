Jordan Graham leaves it late as Gillingham pick up a point at Sunderland

Jordan Graham’s last-minute equaliser secured a 2-2 draw for Gillingham against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats had the lead twice but could not see the job through against the Gills.

Aiden McGeady was quick to give Sunderland the lead inside six minutes when his long-range effort deflected and dropped inside the top left corner of Jack Bonham’s net.

But Gillingham made a real fight of it and, after Alex MacDonald’s volley from the edge of the area found the bottom right corner in the 28th minute, they might have gone ahead.

MacDonald’s effort moments later hammered Lee Burge’s crossbar and bounced to safety, and Sunderland finished the half the strongest.

That allowed McGeady to earn a penalty by drawing a foul from Robbie Cundy in the area and, even though Bonham saved Grant Leadbitter’s spot-kick, the midfielder headed in the rebound.

There were more chances after the restart. Charlie Wyke headed over and McGeady volleyed at the keeper, while Vadaine Oliver wasted a fantastic opening to level.

And then Oliver’s late flick was perfect for Graham to round Burge and level things up.