Matt Taylor wants more from Exeter in attack after drawing a blank at Carlisle

Matt Taylor has urged his goal-shy Exeter side to re-find their scoring touch after losing 1-0 at Carlisle.

The Grecians have failed to score in three of their last four League Two outings.

Their latest blank came at Brunton Park as Chris Beech’s side returned from an enforced 28-day lay-off, due to a Covid-19 outbreak, to keep their promotion push on track.

“The goals have dried up a little bit,” admitted Taylor.

“Maybe there’s a lack of confidence but it seemed more like a lack of execution. We conceded another poor goal.

“We had certain moments where we didn’t execute. We didn’t put enough quality balls into the box.

“It was one of those games where you’re striving for something on that football pitch and we certainly didn’t have the quality.”

Exeter were once again playing catch up after Lewis Alessandra’s goal early on.

Taylor added: “There’s only so much you can say. I’ve changed personnel in the backline at various times this season.

“It’s the same goal, the centre-half not going with the runner.

“That’s where we are at the moment, those bits and pieces are going against us.

“We’re just short of the real quality to get back into games.

“We’ve stood up to a really good side in Carlisle today without having the answer in the final third.”

Cumbrians’ boss Beech was delighted to see his players back on the pitch.

And even more pleased they got the three points they were looking for despite being understandably rusty.

He said: “It felt like a long time since we last played and some of our play in the first half reflected that.

“We were rusty, but the energy and desire compensated for that and I thought we looked good for our lead.

“If people had any questions about how we’d come back after such a long time off, they’ve been answered, and I think we can be pleased that we’ve restricted a very good side to very little in the way of chances and threat in our area.

“We started well and the quality of the goal we got was exceptional. We had players moving off each other and they were aware of the opportunity that was in front of them.

“The finish from Lewis Alessandra was excellent, but the build-up play from (Jack) Armer and (Omari) Patrick effectively put it on a plate for him.

“Exeter are a good side, the top scorers in our division, and we knew we’d have to work hard to keep them out.

“We didn’t allow them to get a shot on target in the first 45 minutes and you could see they were getting frustrated.”