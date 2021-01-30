Wrexham win at King’s Lynn

Wrexham improved their promotion prospects with a 2-0 National League win at King’s Lynn.

First-half goals from Jamie Reckord and Adi Yussuf set up a fourth away success of the season for the Red Dragons and left the Linnets narrowly above the drop zone.

Wrexham were ahead in the eighth minute when Reckord slid the ball home and it was 2-0 18 minutes later when Yussuf reacted quickly when a free-kick fell for him and finished well.

King’s Lynn came close to getting back in the game three minutes before the interval, but Michael Gash’s effort was cleared off the line by Reece Hall-Johnson.

The hosts continued to press after the restart and after Christian Dibble twice denied Gash, the Wrexham goalkeeper brilliantly repelled an Adam Marriott effort midway through the second half.

However, there was no further scoring and King’s Lynn’s search for a first home win since November 21 goes on.