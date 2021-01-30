Substitute Davis Keillor-Dunn scores late Oldham winner against Salford

Substitute Davis Keillor-Dunn notched a stoppage-time winner as Oldham came from behind to beat their Greater Manchester neighbours Salford 2-1.

Salford hit the frame of the goal three times, but Oldham’s much-improved second-half performance was rewarded.

The Ammies scored early when Ian Henderson chested down Tom James’ pass before beating goalkeeper Ian Lawlor neatly from an acute angle.

They almost doubled their lead when Richie Towell’s thumping 22-yard drive struck the crossbar.

Minutes later Towell crossed for James, and his effort from a narrow angle hit the far post.

Paul Coutts somehow scooped a shot over the top from eight yards out as Salford continued to dominate, before Henderson forced Lawlor into a terrific save just before the break.

After the restart Salford keeper Vaclav Hladky made a brilliant double save to keep out Conor McAleny and Nicky Adams. Hladky then produced a superb save to thwart Dylan Bahamboula.

Congo international Bahamboula levelled when he fired home after Hladky could only parry a thunderbolt from Marcel Hilssner.

James hit a post again in the 83rd minute following a swift Salford counter-attack, before Keillor-Dunn became the Oldham hero when he pounced on a loose ball from 18 yards.