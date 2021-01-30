Devante Rodney scores twice as five-star Port Vale rout struggling Southend

Devante Rodney hit two first-half goals to help Port Vale secure a 5-1 thumping of visitors Southend.

Rodney struck a stunning opener just 55 seconds in as Sky Bet League Two’s bottom team made a nightmare start to the game and never recovered.

His first-time finish from Kurtis Guthrie’s downward header began a first-half rout as the rampant Valiants hit four before the break.

Southend defender Tyler Cordner turned David Worrall’s effort into his own goal and Nathan Smith then pounced to poke in Vale’s third from a goalmouth scramble.

The Shrimpers offered precious little in attack and they conceded again just before half-time, Rodney collecting Tom Conlon’s through ball and rolling in for his 10th of the season after rounding goalkeeper Mark Oxley.

Southend did at least pull one back five minutes from the end as Nathan Ferguson thumped the ball home from long range.

But that was only a consolation on a dire afternoon for them as Port Vale, who had won just one of their previous 11 matches, completed the rout when Manny Oyeleke drove in the fifth.