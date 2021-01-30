Hull back on top after narrow victory over Swindon

Hull returned to the top of Sky Bet League One with a 1-0 win against struggling Swindon.

Greg Docherty’s early goal earned City a victory which further compromised the position of under-pressure Town manager John Sheridan.

Swindon remain in deep relegation trouble and have now won just won once in 11 games.

Their fragility was exposed after five minutes when George Honeyman crossed from the right following Dan Crowley’s cute pass.

Docherty had the wherewithal to recover from a heavy first touch by battering the ball into the roof of the net.

The visitors nearly conceded a second 12 minutes later but goalkeeper Mark Travers pulled off a smart stop to thwart Keane Lewis-Potter.

Swindon rallied thereafter, and Hull defender Jacob Greaves needed to be alert to clear Hallam Hope’s dangerous cross after 35 minutes.

Hull reasserted control after the break, with Travers saving well from Docherty and Mallik Wilks firing over from a promising position.

Swindon worked hard to stay in the game but rarely threatened inside the final third and never looked like equalising.