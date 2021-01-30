Hartlepool leapfrog Sutton to move second in National League

Hartlepool moved above opponents Sutton and into second place in the National League with a 1-0 win at Victoria Park.

Sutton edged the first half in terms of goal-scoring opportunities, with Harry Beautyman forcing Ben Killip into a save from a header and the Hartlepool goalkeeper grasped the ball at the second attempt from Omar Bugiel’s fierce drive.

Beautyman, who scored twice in the fixture last season, fired wide just before half-time as Sutton finished strongly.

But it was Hartlepool who seized the initiative in the early stages of the second half when Rhys Oates headed home from a Nicky Featherstone corner.

Oates should have done better with another decent opening, while fellow forward Luke Armstrong saw an effort deflect wide as Pools pushed for a second.

Armstrong, twice, and defender Jamie Sterry came close for the home side, while Bugiel and Beautyman were not too far away at the other end in a strong finish as Hartlepool held on.