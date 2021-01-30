Ellery Balcombe saves two penalties as Doncaster beat promotion rivals Lincoln

Ellery Balcombe saved two penalties as Doncaster secured a 1-0 win at promotion rivals Lincoln.

The only goal of the game came in the 15th minute when, after the City defence backed off, a long-range effort from the lively Taylor Richards crept beyond Alex Palmer.

Brennan Johnson wasted Lincoln’s best chance of the opening half when he fired wide from close range.

Just as they had been in the first half, Lincoln started the second period on the front foot.

The Imps had a golden opportunity to get the goal they deserved on the hour mark when Jorge Grant was tripped just inside the box.

Grant took the spot-kick but saw it saved by the inspired Balcombe.

City continued to pile forward, with Grant hitting the bar with a cracking effort from 25 yards.

The home side were then awarded another penalty following a rash foul by Balcombe on Tom Hopper.

This time substitute Anthony Scully took the spot-kick, but the outcome was the save with Balcombe diving to his left to make the save.