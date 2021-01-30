Joe Quigley brace helps improving Yeovil claim comeback win over Dover

Joe Quigley’s double helped Yeovil continue their National League revival with a 3-1 win over fellow strugglers Dover.

Having started the season by not winning any of their first 10 games, the Glovers have now won five of their last seven to pull clear of the relegation zone.

Adebayo Azeez gave Dover, who sit second from bottom, the lead after 13 minutes as he scrambled the loose ball in from a corner.

But Yeovil were back level on the stroke of half-time through Quigley, who latched on to Reuben Reid’s flick-on to fire in the equaliser.

And the striker was at it again seven minutes after the break as his looping header from Alex Bradley’s cross beat Dover goalkeeper Oliver Webber.

Rhys Murphy made sure of the three points 12 minutes from time before Quigley failed to take his chance to complete a hat-trick when his 87th-minute penalty was saved by Webber.