Danilo Orsi at the double as Maidenhead win at Halifax

Danilo Orsi scored twice as Maidenhead leapfrogged hosts Halifax with a 3-2 National League victory.

Both sides started brightly but it was Maidenhead who took the lead after 24 minutes, with Orsi lifting the ball into the net.

Halifax drew level in the 38th minute when Kieran Green headed past Taye Ashby-Hammond from six yards.

Parity for the hosts lasted just seven minutes, though, as Orsi got the final touch after the ball rebounded off the crossbar from a James Comley corner.

Halifax pushed for another equaliser in the second half and eventually got it after 77 minutes when Tom Bradbury headed home from close range after his initial effort hit the bar.

Maidenhead had the final say, however, when substitute Josh Coley rifled home a rebound in the 85th minute to seal the victory.