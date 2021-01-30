Oxford claim eighth consecutive win after beating Fleetwood

Oxford equalled a club record with an eighth straight victory as they beat 10-man Fleetwood 1-0 at the Kassam Stadium.

Not since the 1982-83 season had the U’s managed eight in a row – and it was also a seventh League One win on the spin to move them three points off the play-offs.

It was their first victory in 13 attempts against bogey team Fleetwood.

Cod Army centre-half Charlie Mulgrew was sent off for a straight red card after just six minutes for bringing down Matty Taylor as the striker ran onto Sam Long’s pass.

James Henry brought a fine save out of Alex Cairns before Josh Ruffels headed what proved to be Oxford’s winner in the 29th minute, nodding in when Elliott Moore headed back Henry’s corner.

Cameron Brannagan and Sam Winnall both hit the woodwork for Oxford.

Substitute Dan Agyei should have scored as he followed up Winnall’s effort, but he took too long to shoot.

The defeat left interim manager Simon Wiles still looking for his first victory in charge at Fleetwood, who have now gone three games without a goal.