Leaders Torquay beat basement boys Barnet

Torquay are 10 points clear at the top of the National League after a 2-0 win at Barnet.

Ben Whitfield provided the opener in the eighth minute when taking a cross from Asa Hall and driving a low shot from the edge of the box past Barnet keeper Scott Loach.

Jake Andrews then sealed the victory in the 83rd minute when benefiting from an Adam Randell run and placing the ball in the bottom-right corner.

A seventh consecutive defeat extended bottom-placed Barnet’s winless streak to 14 games in all competitions.