Forest Green midfielder Ebou Adams sees red in derby stalemate with Cheltenham

Forest Green midfielder Ebou Adams saw red as the Gloucestershire derby with promotion rivals Cheltenham finished goalless.

Adams, who had already been booked in the first half, was given his marching orders in the 68th minutes following a coming-together with Charlie Raglan.

Cheltenham could not make the most of their numerical advantage in the closing stages, however, as the spoils were shared at the New Lawn.

First-half chances were at a premium until Rovers striker Jake Young attempted an audacious 30th-minute chip from the edge of the box that drifted over Josh Griffiths.

In a fruitless half, red-hot Cheltenham striker Alfie May watched his stinging drive fizz into the face of Jordan Moore-Taylor.

Two minutes after the restart, Cheltenham’s Will Boyle went into the book for an over-zealous challenge on Jamille Matt.

Rovers goalkeeper Lewis Thomas’ first save in anger arrived after 51 minutes when he dropped on a sharp May shot.

The game started to open up, with Rovers substitute Aaron Collins clipping a volley into Griffiths from a Nicky Cadden cross.

Griffiths then did well to glove Odin Bailey’s arching free-kick onto the crossbar after 66 minutes

The hosts were reduced to 10 men when Adams was shown a second yellow in a clash with Raglan, who also incurred a booking for the altercation.

On-loan Reading striker Sam Smith had a debut Cheltenham goal ruled out in stoppage time for offside as the game finished 0-0.