Ryan Lowe hails Plymouth’s character after drawing with Accrington

Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe was delighted with the character of his side as they twice levelled to draw 2-2 with in-form Accrington at Home Park.

On-loan Wolves striker Niall Ennis levelled in the 78th minute after Dion Charles had put Stanley 2-1 up just after half-time.

Charles had crossed for Joe Pritchard’s superb diving header to make it 1-0 before Luke Jephcott notched his 16th of the season to level shortly after in the 43rd minute.

Lowe said: “I thought it was two good teams locking horns to try and get three points playing the right way and in the end we both ended up with a point.

“We had to level twice so I thought the lads showed the character and resilience to do that – which was special.

“And that’s what we want: that sort of character. We need to know they are more than good footballers but also that they have got good character and can handle pressure and I think we have got that in terms of the group, you know the players and the staff behind the team.

“We scored two great goals and the goals they scored we probably would have liked to have scored, but when they are against you, you think ‘could we have done something different, could we have closed them down?’. They probably thought they were great goals.

“Ultimately I thought it was two good teams playing the right brand of football in the right way. A great advert for the league.

“I am always disappointed when we concede but you always have to remember you are up against good teams, with good players, who can open up doors.

“I am happy to give them an extra day off after that performance.”

Stanley boss John Coleman was satisfied with a point.

He said: “It was a cracking game. Great game for the neutral, not so much for your heart.

“I was sitting in the stands today, I wanted to be high up. It was windy and both teams got it down and passed it brilliantly and scored some great goals.

“Plymouth are a very good side, we knew that before we came here.

“But for 70 minutes we stopped them showing how good a side they are. The last 20 minutes they did show how good a side they are.

“In the end a draw is a fair result, we are very disappointed to score and then concede so soon after in the first half.

“The double ricocheted favoured them and the lad can’t really miss.

“We get a great goal after half-time and then we looked strong and they came on strong for the last quarter of the game. They deservedly got the goal for the pressure they had and then it got very much end-to-end.

“Neither side were settling for the draw, that’s for sure. Both wanted to win it and it was a great advert for League One football.”