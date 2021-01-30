Michael Appleton says he could not ask any more of Lincoln despite defeat

Lincoln boss Michael Appleton insisted he could not have asked for any more from his players after the 1-0 defeat to Doncaster.

The Imps failed to convert two penalties as they were beaten at home by one of their chief promotion rivals and lost top spot to Hull.

Taylor Richards gave Rovers the lead with a long-range effort in the 15th minute.

City then dominated the contest, creating numerous chances and seeing man-of-the-match Ellery Balcombe save second-half penalties from Jorge Grant and substitute Anthony Scully.

It was not the Imps’ day as Rovers held on to move within three points of Appleton’s side.

“I just hope we get all our frustrations out in one game,” reflected Appleton.

“It was arguably the best performance since I’ve been here. It had everything. I thought we were outstanding with the ball, we were good out of possession.

“We gave away a bit of a scruffy goal from our point of view but in terms of asking questions of the opposition, asking their keeper to make saves, making their defenders put their bodies on the line, I can’t ask for any more. It had everything.

“And that’s against a side who normally like to dominate the ball and are probably the better side (in their games) most weeks. We made them look pretty ordinary but ultimately we haven’t won the game.

“Performances don’t always win you games but, from a long-term point of view, if we’re 70 to 80 per cent what we were today, we’ll win a lot more games between now and the end of the season.”

On the penalties, Appleton added: “These things happen, it’s football.

“I fully expect Jorge and Sculls to come back in a really positive frame of my mind and look to score more goals between now and the end of the season.”

After the final whistle, the Rovers players rushed over to Balcombe to congratulate him on his display.

His manager Darren Moore said: “Take nothing away from Lincoln, they played really, really well today.

“But the thing we got right was defending our 18-yard box. Everyone did their jobs and it’s a great three points.

“It was one moment of brilliance from Taylor and the game plan worked in one sense.

“But Lincoln had a lot of possession and they really asked a lot of questions of us.

“We wanted to get further up the pitch when we got possession of the ball but it’s probably the poorest we’ve been this season in possession.

“But take nothing away from the boys, credit to them, because we got the other side of the game right.

“Lincoln played really well today and they’ll be some team to stop this season.”