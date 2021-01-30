Neil Thompson hails Sheffield Wednesday’s work-rate following Preston victory

Sheffield Wednesday caretaker manager Neil Thompson praised his side’s work-rate after they claimed a narrow 1-0 Championship victory over Preston at Hillsborough.’s

The Owls struck on the brink of half-time as Liam Palmer scored his first Wednesday goal in over nine years. Assisted by Elias Kachunga with a headed pass, the midfielder tapped home from close range in the 45th minute.

Thompson said: “It was a tough game against a good team.

“The biggest thing for me was getting a reaction from midweek. It’s always key and you’ve got to bounce back.

“The work-rate was great today and it’s something you’ve got to do.”

Wednesday captain Barry Bannan had the first chance of the game but the Owls midfielder could only hit the ball over from a second-minute half-volley.

Bannan came close to a Wednesday second in the 72nd minute, pulling the trigger from outside the box and forcing Daniel Iverson to tip his effort over his crossbar.

Thompson added: “Everyone can join in with goals and I’m delighted for Liam. I think I was on the bench the last time he scored.

“I thought the boys were terrific. Everyone worked their socks off and that’s a given. We’ve got 21 games left and a lot of points to play for.

“At the end of the day, you’ll always get challenges in football and people will always ask questions of you. But that’s life as a footballer and it’s not a bad job.

“It’s hard to win games and it takes an awful lot of effort. The lads really carried out what was wanted from them. It’s about that work-rate and positivity. We need that and they’ve got to do that.”

Preston’s Ben Whiteman forced Keiren Westwood into his first save of the afternoon as the Lilywhites midfielder took on a shot from distance in the 19th minute.

Brad Potts had the first chance after the interval but the visiting midfielder could only drag his shot wide in the 49th minute.

Scott Sinclair tried for a Preston equaliser in the 77th minute but he headed inches over from a fast-paced cross into the six-yard box as the hosts held on for maximum points.

Preston boss Alex Neil said: “It’s a tough one. I wouldn’t say it was a game we deserved to lose. We were in control of the game in the first half and the goal was a shocker.

“We had two or three opportunities in the game but I felt that at the top end of the pitch, we didn’t do enough and we didn’t create enough.

“I thought their defenders did well against us but our forwards needed to be sharper.

“(It’s been) a disappointing day because I don’t think Sheffield Wednesday were better than us. I actually thought that we put creative players on and we got worse.

“There was no sustained pressure. We didn’t do enough to merit anything from the match and if you can’t create enough chances to score then that’s a problem. Especially if you give that type of goal away.

“I thought in long spells we controlled the ball well but it’s not been quite what we needed.

“This season has been a transition for us. There’s a lot of change and the younger lads will take a bit of time.”