Bromley ease to victory over Aldershot

New signing Jack Bridge and top scorer Michael Cheek netted as Bromley beat mid-table rivals Aldershot 2-0 to secure their first win of 2021.

Aldershot started well and went close on a number of occasions early on but it was Bromley who took the lead in the 21st minute.

The ball was played out to Bridge on the left-hand side of the Aldershot area and he cut inside before firing a low shot across Brad James and into the far corner of the net.

Joe Kizzi had a chance to make it 2-0 at the start of the second half but headed wide with the goal at his mercy after Shots goalkeeper James had been beaten to a long free-kick into the box.

The arrival of Ricky Miller off the bench gave Aldershot a boost and he drew a diving save from Mark Cousins with a long-range strike, with Joel Nouble’s follow-up shot being deflected just wide.

Miller then fired into the side-netting, but the match was settled 11 minutes from time when Jack Holland’s 25-yard strike deflected off the back of Cheek’s leg and into the net, earning the striker his 11th league goal of the season and helping Bromley up to 10th.