Manchester United youngster Facundo Pellistri joins Alaves on loan

by Press Association
January 31 2021, 4.19pm
Facundo Pellistri has joined Alaves on loan (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri has joined LaLiga side Alaves on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old Uruguayan signed for United in the summer transfer window from Penarol.

Despite a number of impressive performances for the Under-23s this season, he is yet to make a first-team appearance for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Pellistri will now look to gain first-team experience with an Alaves team who are currently in a relegation battle in Spain’s top flight.

