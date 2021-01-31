Dan Gosling eyeing Watford debut for Championship clash with QPR

Watford are poised to give a debut to midfielder Dan Gosling in Monday night’s Sky Bet Championship match against QPR at Vicarage Road.

The former Plymouth, Everton and Newcastle man, who has made more than 300 appearances in his career so far, has joined the Hornets on a two-and-half-year contract for an undisclosed fee from Bournemouth.

Watford have also signed winger Maurizio Pochettino – the 19-year-old son of former Tottenham boss Mauricio – on a free transfer from Spurs but he is expected to initially be part of the club’s youth squad.

Hornets head coach Xisco Munoz will assess the fitness of winger Ken Sema before kick-off. The Sweden international was absent for the trip to Stoke earlier in the year before missing the goalless draw with Millwall last Monday.

Norway captain Stefan Johansen could make his debut for QPR after joining them on loan from Fulham.

Johansen will help plug the gap created by the loss through injury of central midfielder Tom Carroll.

Centre back Jordy De Wijs, yet to feature since his arrival from Hull, will not be available as he continues to nurse a calf problem.

Former Rangers captain Lee Wallace recently returned to training after a hamstring problem and is expected to be in the squad.