Dele Alli eyes Spurs exit – Talking points ahead of transfer deadline day

The January transfer window shuts on Monday, and with it the last chance for clubs to bolster their squads for the second half of the season.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what business might be done on deadline day.

Muted Monday in store

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested there will be little business at Old Trafford on deadline day (Andy Rain/PA)

A case for the defence

Given the financial climate caused by the coronavirus pandemic and how the window has gone so far, it is quite conceivable we could be set for the quietest deadline day for some time. A number of managers at big clubs have said they will not be making any signings, with Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, Pep Guardiola, Mikel Arteta and Jose Mourinho all hinting they would be surprised at any late activity, barring some fringe players being allowed to leave. With Chelsea having spent north of £200million in the summer, Thomas Tuchel will not be welcoming any new faces to Stamford Bridge, meaning it could be a day short of highlights.

D-Day for Dele

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has at least admitted he is trying to bring in a central defender to avert a crisis in his back line. Joel Matip and Fabinho are the latest to go down with injuries this week and join long-term absentees Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez in the treatment room. The narrative has shifted from earlier in the window when Klopp was certain there would be no new arrivals. The PA news agency understands a £2million fee has been agreed with Preston for defender Ben Davies, with a medical scheduled for Monday.

The future of Tottenham’s Dele Alli has been one of the main talking points of the transfer window. The 24-year-old has been frozen out by Mourinho and Paris St Germain, managed by former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, are desperate to prise him away on loan. Alli, frustrated at his treatment in north London, is reportedly keen on a switch to Paris and would love a reunion with the manager who turned him into one of the best young players in Europe. But Mourinho has said he expects Alli to still be at the club on Tuesday morning, although he did admit things could change. Much would seem to depend on Spurs being able to find a replacement and, this late in the window, that could see Alli’s hopes of a move dashed.

Best of the rest

Hamza Choudhury could be heading to Newcastle if Leicester can bring in a replacement (Nick Potts/PA)

Leicester are trying to bring in an attacking midfielder to ensure they keep hold of their place in the top four, which would then allow them to loan Hamza Choudhury to Newcastle. West Brom are keen on bringing Christian Benteke in from Crystal Palace to bolster their survival hopes, while Sheffield United want a defender. Danny Rose might finally leave Spurs amid reports of a move to Turkey, while Cenk Tosun could be on his way out of Goodison Park.