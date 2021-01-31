Sunderland snap up Ross Stewart from Ross County

Sunderland have signed striker Ross Stewart from Ross County.

The 24-year-old’s County contract was due to expire in the summer and the Scottish Premiership club accepted an offer reported to be worth around £300,000.

The versatile forward has scored 28 goals for County since moving from St Mirren in the summer of 2018.

After signing a two-and-a-half-year deal, with Sunderland holding another year’s option, Stewart told his new club’s website: “When the opportunity came to come to Sunderland, I just wanted to get it done as soon as I could.

“I will give 100 per cent in every game. I’m a very committed and hard-working player, and as a striker, hopefully I can bring a lot of goals to the club as well.”

Head coach Lee Johnson added: “I think Ross is a player that will be great for us in the short term, but he can also develop and improve over the long term.

“He’s at a good age, he’s very fit and quick and he obviously has good height as well, so he has all attributes to succeed.”