Dina Asher-Smith’s double and success for Paul Casey – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 31.
Football
Aston Villa celebrated a tough away win.
But Villa were grateful for the fine margins of a late VAR offside decision.
Arsenal shone a light on Bernd Leno’s key save.
Sunday morning exercise for Gary Neville.
And he inspired World Cup winner Will Greenwood.
Zlatan’s as athletic as ever.
Jeff Hendrick celebrated his 29th birthday.
Tennis
Novak Djokovic’s beach acrobatics did not quite meet the standard…
Sloane Stephens hit the court in Melbourne.
Cricket
Reaction work for Ben Stokes and Rory Burns in Chennai.
Formula One
Mick Schumacher was counting down the weeks before he follows his father Michael into F1.
Athletics
Dina Asher-Smith celebrated another win with success in the 60metres in Dusseldorf.
Golf
Success for Paul Casey.
And Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington was on hand to congratulate him.
Hotel room warm-up for Ian Poulter.
Danny Willett looked ahead after a tough week.
Darts
A disappointing first-round exit for Michael Van Gerwen at the Masters.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe