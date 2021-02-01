Deadline Day Live

Liverpool sign defender Ben Davies from Preston

Jurgen Klopp's side also complete loan move for Ozan Kabak

Takumi Minamino could be leaving Anfield for Southampton on loan, the PA news agency understands

Arsenal's Joe Willock completes loan switch to Newcastle

West Brom sign Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan

Baggies also bring in Okay Yokuslu from Celta Vigo

Fulham sign Josh Maja on loan from Bordeaux

Brighton sign Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo

23.35 – Fulham have completed a move for former Sunderland forward Josh Maja, who arrives on loan from Bordeaux for the rest of the season.

23.00 – A couple of loan deals have gone through late in the day. Arsenal pair Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Joe Willock will spend the remainder of the season at West Brom and Newcastle respectively. Meanwhile, Southampton have submitted a deal sheet in order to complete the loan signing of Liverpool’s Minamino, the PA news agency understands.

22.40 – Shkodran Mustafi has left Arsenal to sign for Schalke as a replacement for Liverpool new boy Kabak. On the other side of north London, Spurs have announced that goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga has moved to Spanish club Elche on loan for the rest of the campaign.

22.02 – Liverpool have signed Schalke’s Turkey central defender Ozan Kabak on loan until the end of the season, subject to international clearance. The Premier League champions have paid an initial £1million loan fee with the option to buy for £18m at the end of the season. Elsewhere, Celtic have left it late to make their first January signing after announcing the capture of Everton defender Jonjoe Kenny on loan until the end of this season.

21.29 – Southampton are working on a last-minute loan deal for Liverpool’s Takumi Minamino, the PA news agency understands. Saints had been looking at a full-back on Monday but turned their attention to the attack before the 11pm deadline. The move would free up Shane Long to join Bournemouth.

Liverpool’s Takumi Minamino has been linked with a late switch to Saints (Peter Byrne/PA)

21.11 – There are plenty of late deals going through in the Championship. As well as Lindsay, Preston have signed Sepp Van Den Berg following Davies’ departure. Van Den Berg makes a loan move from Liverpool, the 20-year-old having made four appearances for the Premier League champions since joining them in 2019. Lee Gregory has joined Derby from rivals Stoke, Cardiff have signed Wales midfielder Jonny Williams for an undisclosed fee from Charlton and Nottingham Forest striker Miguel Angel Guerrero has joined Spanish side Rayo Vallecano on a permanent transfer for an undisclosed fee.

20.00 – Liverpool have confirmed the signing of Ben Davies from Preston on a long-term contract. The 25-year-old centre-back has bolstered Liverpool’s defensive ranks, with the initial fee believed to be in the region of £500,000, plus structured add-ons. Davies told Liverpoolfc.com: “I’m obviously delighted to be here. It’s a huge opportunity. Obviously it came as a bit of a surprise when it first came (out) but once you start to get your head around it, the opportunity that is in front of me is incredible.”

19.42 – Aberdeen have completed the loan signing of Scotland Under-21 striker Fraser Hornby. In the EFL, Preston have prepared for Davies’ impending departure by signing Liam Lindsay from Stoke and Ipswich have made Wolves youngster Luke Matheson their second deadline-day signing, having earlier landed Tottenham striker Troy Parrott until the end of the season.

18.37 – Liverpool have completed the signing of Preston centre-back Ben Davies, the PA news agency understands. The 25-year-old was undergoing a medical on Monday before signing for an initial fee believed to be in the region of £500,000, plus structured add-ons. Jurgen Klopp is also closing in on Schalke defender Ozan Kabak, with the two clubs close to agreeing an initial £1million loan fee with the option to buy for £18m at the end of the season. Rivals Everton have allowed Cenk Tosun to join Besiktas on loan.

18.25 – West Brom have are till closing in on Maitland-Niles, but the Baggies have the loan signing of Okay Yokuslu from Celta Vigo. Gedson Fernandes’ loan at Tottenham has ended to allow the Benfica midfielder to join Galatasaray, while Florian Kamberi has agreed to join Aberdeen on loan, the PA news agency understands. The former Hibernian and Rangers striker left Scotland for Swiss side St Gallen last summer.

17.52 – Scott Wright will complete his move to Ibrox tonight after Rangers agreed to give Aberdeen an £150,000 discount on Ross McCrorie, the PA news agency understands. Dons winger Wright was due to make his Glasgow switch at the end of the season having signed a pre-contract but he is now set to join Steven Gerrard’s squad on a four-and-a-half year deal. Gers agreed to slash the £350,000 fee they had agreed with Pittodrie bosses to make loan player McCrorie’s Dons move permanent in the summer and the Scotland Under-21 captain will now become an Aberdeen player outright. Rangers have decided to push ahead with the Wright deal after agreeing to allow Brandon Barker join Oxford on loan.

17.39 – Still plenty of deals being done in the EFL. Cardiff striker Robert Glatzel has joined Mainz on loan, Leicester Under-23s captain Callum Wright has joined Cheltenham on a temporary basis and Oldham have taken Serhat Tasdemir from Peterborough until the end of the season.

17.06 – Newcastle full-back DeAndre Yedlin has completed a move to Turkish side Galatasaray.

16.45 – Wycombe have re-signed promotion-winning midfielder Nnamdi Ofoborh on loan from Bournemouth until the end of the season, while Bolton have snapped up Burnley goalkeeper Lukas Jensen on loan.

16.32 – We have another Maitland-Niles update for you. The PA news agency understands West Brom have agreed a deal with Arsenal to take the 23-year-old on loan for the rest of the season.

West Brom have agreed a loan for Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Michael Regan/PA)

16.20 – Defender George Taft has turned his loan at Scunthorpe into a permanent move, joining on a two-and-a-half-year deal from Bolton. Elsewhere in the EFL, Birmingham have allowed Miguel Fernandez to join Spanish side CD Guijuelo on loan until the end of June.

16.06 – Brighton have completed the signing of Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo from Independiente del Valle, subject to international clearance. The 19-year-old, who has scored once in four appearances for his country, has signed a contract until June 2025 with the Premier League club.

16.01 – It’s official. Manchester United’s 18-year-old defender Teden Mengi has joined Wayne Rooney’s Derby on loan for the rest of the season.

15.40 – News of moves in the EFL keeps coming thick and fast this afternoon. Taylor Harwood-Bellis has joined Blackburn on loan from Manchester City, Bradford have signed Burton’s Charles Vernam for an undisclosed fee and Robbie Willmott has moved on loan to Exeter from Newport.

15.30 – Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers believes he has a 50-50 chance of improving his squad before the window closes. Watford’s Nathaniel Chalobah has reportedly emerged as a potential target, while Maitland-Niles has also been linked with the Foxes. Asked about Leicester’s chances of making a signing before the 11pm deadline, Rodgers said: “There has been dialogue. The moves will be reliant on other teams’ movement. At the moment if you were putting a percentage on it I would say 50-50, but we will see how the day goes.”

Brendan Rodgers has been talking transfers (Rui Vieira/PA)

15.15 – Here’s an afternoon Arsenal update courtesy of our reporter Mark Mann-Bryans. He says a deal for Willock to move to Newcastle is still progressing and moving towards a conclusion. The same goes for Maitland-Niles to West Brom but that one is a bit earlier in the process given Southampton had been frontrunners before withdrawing.

15.05 – Plenty of deals are going through in the EFL. Frank Nouble has rejoined Colchester on loan from Plymouth, while Mansfield have brought in young Wolves goalkeeper Jamie Pardington on loan for the rest of the season.

14.45 – Oxford have completed the signing of defender Joe Grayson – son of new Fleetwood boss Simon – on loan from Blackburn until the end of the season. The younger Grayson told Oxford’s website: “It’s funny how it all worked out. I think we were both watching the Oxford v Fleetwood game on Saturday for different reasons!”

14.30 – Hibernian midfielder Stevie Mallan is poised to complete a loan move to Malatyaspor in Turkey but both Kevin Nisbet and Ryan Porteous trained today after the club rejected bids from Birmingham and Millwall respectively last week. Boss Jack Ross said: “Stevie travelled to Turkey yesterday, arrived very late last night. I think he has now completed all his necessary medicals and as I understand it, I think it’s just subject to international clearance, so all being well, that should be announced in the near future.”

14.20 – Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has poured cold water on talk Patrick Van Aanholt and Christian Benteke could leave the club today. On Benteke, who was linked with a reunion with ex-Palace boss Sam Allardyce at West Brom, Hodgson said: “Christian and I know exactly where we stand with each other and I am happy that he is staying with us.”

Meanwhile Van Aanholt was mooted as a potential solution to Arsenal’s lack of cover at left-back. But Hodgson added: “Is Patrick Van Aanholt a good enough player to play for Arsenal? Yes he is but I think he is good enough to play for a lot of clubs, not least our own. This is where he is contracted and this is where I am expecting him to stay.”

14.15 – Ipswich have announced the signing of Tottenham striker Troy Parrott on loan until the end of the season. Sticking with the EFL… Leyton Orient have re-signed striker Tristan Abrahams on loan from Newport and Harry Pickering has joined Blackburn on a permanent deal from Crewe but will return to Gresty Road on loan for the rest of the season.

14.05 – Birmingham have signed 19-year-old forward Keyendrah Simmonds from Manchester City on a permanent deal until 2023.

13.50 – West Brom boss Sam Allardyce vowed to race against time in his search for another addition. The Baggies are close to signing midfielder Okay Yokuslu on loan from Celta Vigo while Allardyce has also been chasing Arsenal’s Maitland-Niles. “We have until 11pm, I think we will try between now and 11pm to try to find one more player who is available,” said Allardyce. “It’s not just the player, it’s also what finances are left. Time is running out but we have spent quite a considerable amount of our budget that was available.”

Sam Allardyce is racing against time (Glyn Kirk/PA)

13.45 – It has emerged that Celtic were “very close” to agreeing a pre-contract deal for Preston defender Davies before Liverpool stepped in and had an offer for an immediate move accepted. Boss Lennon said: “It’s a blow because we were very close to doing that and obviously we got gazumped at the last minute by Liverpool.”

13.30 – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Manchester United will not be making any signings on deadline day. The Norwegian said: “I can confirm there won’t be anyone in, so don’t stay up late.” Solskjaer also confirmed teenager Mengi is set to go on loan and the PA news agency understands Wayne Rooney’s Derby is the destination.

Phil Jones has yet to play this season due to injury but Solskjaer has says he will stay put and be registered in United’s Premier League and European squads moving forwards.

13.27 – Celtic boss Neil Lennon is hopeful the Scottish giants can finalise Kenny’s loan move this afternoon. He said: “We just need the paperwork to be finished. He has been in the building, he travelled up last night so hopefully we can get that signed and sealed this afternoon.”

13.15 – We have an update to bring you on Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles. The PA news agency understands Southampton have withdrawn from discussions to sign the 23-year-old on loan. It is understood Saints are now eyeing up a move for Tottenham’s Japhet Tanganga before the deadline.

13.03 – League Two leaders Cambridge have bolstered their defensive options with the loan signing of Declan Drysdale from Coventry until the end of the season.

12.43pm – Max Clark has returned to former club Hull on a deal until the end of the season after leaving Vitesse Arnhem.

12.35pm – Watford have signed attacking midfielder Mitchel Bergkamp on a six-month deal for their under-23s side, subject to international clearance. I’ll save you the job of looking it up yourself – yes he is Dennis Bergkamp’s son! Mitchel told Watford’s website: “When I was younger it was difficult (to be compared all the time) but I’ve adapted to it now. It’s just my name and I’m my own player and hopefully I can leave my own legacy.”



12.20pm – In the Scottish Premiership, Robbie Crawford has extended his stay with Motherwell until the end of the season. The midfielder has made 11 appearances since joining on loan from Livingston and has now terminated his contract with the West Lothian club to move to Fir Park on a permanent basis.

12.15pm – Newcastle boss Bruce addressed reports in France that he was pursuing an interest in Paris St Germain midfielder Idrissa Gueye with an amusing response. He said with a smile: “No, Neymar was the one we were looking at, but that didn’t quite happen.”

12pm – We have hit midday. There are 11 hours to go until the window SLAMS shut! Still plenty of deals to be done, Gary.

11.45am – Southampton have a few irons in the fire. PA understands their push for Maitland-Niles continues, which would pave the way for right-back Yan Valery to head to Birmingham. Bournemouth are interested in Shane Long but Saints would only let him leave if they can get in a replacement like King, which looks unlikely at the moment.

11.30am – PA’s Chelsea correspondent Nick Purewal believes young midfielder Billy Gilmour will not be leaving Stamford Bridge on loan. Southampton and West Ham had shown interest in the Scot.

Billy Gilmour is set to stay at Chelsea (Mike Egerton/PA)

11.20am – In Scotland, Ross County boss John Hughes does not expect to be busy despite selling Ross Stewart to Sunderland on Sunday. “I think we have done our business,” he said. “There’s one or two things on the go but it is just basically us making enquiries and we’ve never heard anything back and that’s it. If I keep everyone injury-free, real good numbers to pick from, I am quite happy with what I’ve got.”

11.15am – Bournemouth have a new arrival. Not Ritchie, yet, but former England and Real Madrid defender Jonathan Woodgate! The 41-year-old has joined the Cherries as first-team coach until the end of the season.

11.12am – Maybe Newcastle will get two midfielders today! PA understands Arsenal’s Joe Willock could seal a loan move to the Magpies for the remainder of the season. Gunners boss Mikel Arteta said: “We are discussing things with some players and some clubs, and if we do anything before the deadline, it is because we believe it is the right thing for their development.” Arsenal have also allowed midfielder Matt Smith, who was recently on loan at Swindon, to join the Robins’ League One rivals Charlton for the rest of the campaign.

11.08am – Brentford are going well in the Championship, extending their unbeaten run to 18 league games with a 7-2 hammering of Wycombe at the weekend to move two points off the automatic-promotion places. The Bees are doing all that without their influential defender Pontus Jansson, but have strengthened their backline with the loan signing of Winston Reid from West Ham until the end of the season.

11.04am – Klopp played down talk of Liverpool signing a defender in this window. Now they may end up with two! Schalke’s Ozan Kabak has reportedly jumped to the front of the queue, but the Bundesliga side would have to secure a replacement before their 5pm deadline.

11am – There may be more movement at Newcastle. Leicester midfielder Hamza Choudhury could arrive at St James’ Park, paving the way for Matt Ritchie’s Bournemouth return. Bruce said: “That’s up in the air. Matt’s been a very, very good servant to the club here and very, very well thought of, so we’ll see, we’ll see again later on in the day with that one. Matt’s found himself a bit frustrated with not playing and not being a regular in the team, and I understand that totally. But he has to understand that if it doesn’t happen, then he gets his head down and works his way to the end of the season.”

Matt Ritchie joined Newcastle from Bournemouth in 2016 (Adam Davy/PA)

10.48am – PA’s Manchester United correspondent Simon Peach is expecting a quiet day at Old Trafford. Out-of-favour defender Marcos Rojo is expected to depart while Derby boss Wayne Rooney is set to borrow teenager Teden Mengi from his old club.

10.45am – Newcastle defender DeAndre Yedlin is close to completing a move to Turkish side Galatasaray. Magpies head coach Steve Bruce said: “Quite simply we’ve had three right-backs at the club now and I think DeAndre is suited to playing as a wing-back. It’s been no secret that we’ve tried to change to a back four for a little while now. I’d like to wish DeAndre the very best of luck in Turkey. He’s certainly playing for a huge club in Galatasaray, so I wish him the best of luck. He’s a great pro and a great lad, and sometimes you have to make decisions to let one out.”

10.35am – It is unlikely that Liverpool will sign Marseille defender Duje Caleta-Car, a Croatia international, today.

10.20am – PA’s Arsenal correspondent Mark Mann-Bryans says it is likely Reiss Nelson will be loaned out. The Gunners looked at signing Crystal Palace left-back Patrick Van Aanholt, who is out of contract in the summer, earlier in this window. Could that get done today?

10am – Gone are the deadline days of seeing Harry Redknapp lean out of his car to speak to the media, sadly. But let’s hope there is some drama on the way!

Harry Redknapp used to make the most of deadline day (Chris Ison/PA)

9.40am – Hughton told Forest’s official website: “Glenn is a player I know very well and he has an excellent pedigree at this level. Certainly he will add leadership and experience to our squad between now and the end of the season. He is a proven goalscorer at Premier League and Championship level and has continued to keep himself fit so we are looking forward to what he can bring to the squad ahead of a busy run of fixtures.”

9.35am – Glenn Murray has linked up with his former Brighton boss Chris Hughton at Nottingham Forest, having cut short a season-long loan at Watford. Martin Samuelsen has left League One leaders Hull, joining Danish side Aalborg BK on loan until the end of the season, while Watford midfielder Domingos Quina has gone to Spanish club Granada on a similar deal.

9.20am – Some more information on the Davies deal from PA’s Liverpool correspondent Carl Markham. Davies will undergo a medical today before signing for an initial £500,000. The deal also includes structured add-ons – primarily related to first-team appearances and any achievements the player contributes to – worth up to £1.1million. Preston will also benefit from a 20 per cent sell-on clause on any profit Liverpool make on any further transfer and also any England appearances, plus they will get the 19-year-old defender Sepp Van Den Berg on loan for free with the first option for a loan next season should he start a certain percentage of matches in the current campaign.

9.10am – One keeper out at Everton, one in at Norwich! The Championship leaders have brought in Norway international Orjan Nyland, formerly of Aston Villa, until the end of the season.

9.07am – Some early movement in the Premier League. Goalkeeper Jonas Lossl has left Everton to return to FC Midtjylland.

9am – Davies’ expected switch to Liverpool will not only hurt Preston but also Celtic. The Hoops wanted to secure his signature before the Reds moved in. Celtic are tipped to head to Merseyside today, not to have words with Klopp but to snap up Everton right-back Jonjoe Kenny!

8.45am – Nothing will beat Peter Odemwingie’s deadline-day drive to Loftus Road in 2013, but will we see any drama today? The clock is ticking…

8.30am – Expect plenty of movement in the English Football League today too. Preston will need to fill the expected void left by Davies. I’m sure Neil Warnock will also be looking to strengthen his Middlesbrough squad…

8.15am – Good news for Crystal Palace fans. It’s not a new arrival, but veteran goalkeeper Vicente Guaita has signed a contract extension at Selhurst Park until June 2023. The 34-year-old said: “I am so happy to extend my time at Crystal Palace. My family is really settled here in south London, and I have enjoyed my time with Roy (Hodgson), Deano (Kiely), all the coaches, and my team-mates playing in the Premier League, and have a great relationship with the fans of Crystal Palace.”

8.05am – Not many big-money deals are expected today with the coronavirus pandemic hitting clubs hard, meaning loans are set to dominate. One player who may switch for a substantial amount of cash is Josh King. The Norway forward is reportedly desperate to return to the Premier League following Bournemouth’s relegation and has been linked with West Ham, Southampton and West Brom.

7.45am – But the most intriguing transfer of the final day could be Liverpool snapping up Ben Davies. No, not the Welsh left-back from Tottenham, but the centre-half from Championship side Preston. The Reds have needed defensive cover following long-term injuries to Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez. And Davies, out of contract in the summer, has become the surprise name to answer Jurgen Klopp’s SOS. Davies, a 25-year-old who has had loan spells at York, Tranmere, Southport, Newport and Fleetwood before securing a regular place at North End, is reportedly available at £2million.

Ben Davies, right, is out of contract in the summer (Barrington Coombs/PA)

7.30am – Big Sam has spoken about the need to bring in a couple more players to help West Brom’s battle to beat the drop, having drafted in Robert Snodgrass and Mbaye Diagne so far. Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Dele Alli are linked with moves away from north London, while Billy Gilmour may head out of Chelsea on loan.

Will Dele Alli stay at Tottenham? (Dylan Martinez/PA)

7.20am – Good morning and welcome to the PA news agency’s transfer deadline day blog. Stay here for all the latest news on the last day of the window. Will your club announce any arrivals or departures before the 11pm cut-off?