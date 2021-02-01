Former Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland joins Norwich

Norwich have completed the signing of former Aston Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland.

The 30-year-old moved to Villa Park from Ingolstadt in 2018 and made 38 appearances in all competitions before leaving by mutual consent in October.

Norway international Nyland has now joined Norwich as a free agent, signing a short-term deal until the end of the season.

“I’m really pleased,” he told the club website. “Finally, the waiting time is over and I’m looking forward to really getting going with Norwich City.

“I’ve had a lot of offers, but when Norwich came along I wasn’t doubtful at all.

“It felt like the right thing to do and I had good talks with the manager and the goalkeeper coach, as well as the sporting director, so it was an easy choice really.”