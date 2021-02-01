Paul Smyth pushing for promotion to Accrington’s starting line-up

Accrington striker Paul Smyth will be pushing for a starting place as Bristol Rovers visit the Wham Stadium in Sky Bet League One.

The 23-year-old has returned to the club on loan from QPR for the rest of the season and came on as a substitute during Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Plymouth.

Fellow new recruit Gary Roberts – who last featured for the club in 2007 – will have to wait for his second debut due to a calf injury which will keep him out for a few weeks.

Defender Ross Sykes (torn quad muscle) is out for the season, while striker Ryan Cassidy (thigh) and midfielder Mo Sangare (hamstring) are sidelined.

Paul Tisdale will be without midfielder Abu Ogogo for the trip to the north west.

The 31-year-old was forced off with a leg injury just before half-time in Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat to fellow strugglers Rochdale and will not recover in time.

Josh Grant replaced Ogogo and is likely to deputise, while Sam Nicholson played 90 minutes as he continued his return from injury niggles and is set to retain his place in the starting XI.

Midfielder Ed Upson (hamstring) remains on the sidelines.