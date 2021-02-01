Cheltenham’s next two games off after Covid-19 outbreak

Cheltenham have been forced to postpone their next two matches following positive coronavirus tests at the club.

The Sky Bet League Two outfit have announced Tuesday’s home clash with Barrow and the visit of Carlisle on Saturday will both need to be rearranged.

The number of positive tests has not been confirmed but the development comes after two players missed Saturday’s goalless draw at Forest Green after entering self-isolation.

A statement read: “The club informed the EFL that they would be unable to fulfil the fixtures following recent positive Covid-19 tests and the requirement for players and staff to self-isolate as per EFL and Government guidance in order to mitigate against the risk of further infection.

“The circumstances surrounding the postponements will now be the subject of an investigation in accordance with EFL Regulations.

“A revised date for the rearranged fixtures will be confirmed in due course.”

Manager Michael Duff revealed after Saturday’s game that forward George Lloyd and goalkeeper Scott Flinders had both tested positive for Covid-19 on the morning of the match and were consequently withdrawn.